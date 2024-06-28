In Dnipro, after Russian missile attack, four floors of residential building destroyed, three injured – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

As a result of a Russian missile attack on Dnipro on the evening of Friday, June 28, three people were injured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"A Russian missile hit a residential building directly. Four floors were destroyed. Three people were injured. Rescuers, doctors, all services are already on site and providing the necessary assistance," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

He said Ukraine needs more air defense assets to ensure the safety of the civilian population.

"We constantly remind all partners: only a sufficient quantity and quality of air defense systems, only sufficient determination in the world can stop Russian terror. We need these solutions – we need a reliable air shield for Ukraine," the president said.

As reported, Russian occupiers on Friday, June 28, launched a missile attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro. A nine-story building was damaged.