We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

Full work on the concept of the upcoming Crimean Platform Summit is already underway, Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva has said.

"We are already working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President of Ukraine on a common grand concept for the Crimean Platform Summit," she said at the International Forum of the Crimean Platform Expert Network on Monday.

According to Tasheva, it is planned to pay special attention to the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories and human rights.