Kyiv to Host the 2025 Eco-Industrial Parks Forum: Post-War Recovery of Ukraine Through a Sustainable Economy

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM, Kyiv will host the Second Eco-Industrial Parks Forum. This pivotal event will convene government officials, business leaders, and experts to explore strategies and solutions for integrating circular and sustainable economy models into Ukraine’s post-war recovery.

The forum is organized under the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) project “Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme II – Ukraine: National Component”, implemented with the support of the Government of Switzerland via SECO in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Objective of the Forum

The forum seeks to accelerate the development of eco-industrial parks (EIPs) in Ukraine, establishing them as cornerstones of a next-generation economy that blends industrial growth with green principles.

Key Topics

• Policy Development for eco-industrial parks in Ukraine

• Strategic Financial Mechanisms for sustainable industrial development

• Global Best Practices and successful case studies

• Readiness of Ukrainian Businesses to implement eco-industrial park principles

Speakers and Participants

The forum’s opening and panel discussions will feature representatives from the Ukrainian government, the Verkhovna Rada, the Embassy of Switzerland, UNIDO, other international organizations, and over 30 prominent international and Ukrainian experts and business community leaders.

Keynote Statement

“The reconstruction of Ukraine is a chance to create a new generation economy integrated into the European economic space. Eco-industrial parks can become its driving force, combining industrial development with the principles of a circular economy. However, success depends on the right choice of models and policies, and this is a common challenge for government and business. Only joint efforts will contribute to the creation of industrial ecosystems that will become the locomotives of sustainable growth”, - said Christian Susan, the UNIDO Industrial Development Officer

The forum will offer networking opportunities with key stakeholders shaping Ukraine’s sustainable industrial future. A special awards ceremony will also honor the country’s top-performing eco-industrial parks in 2025.

Registration & Contact Information

To participate in the forum as a media representative, please register at: https://forms.gle/WS6Hhks5Gm1qyaDfA

Register as a forum participant: bit.ly/4c3kIsw Registration deadline: 12:00 PM, April 7, 2025.

After registration closes, accredited media representatives will receive a confirmation email with the venue details and forum agenda.

For additional information, contact:

📩 Email: [email protected]

📱 Phone: +380976844142

Background Information

The GEIPP Ukraine project is part of the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Program (GEIPP), implemented by UNIDO in seven countries and funded by the Government of Switzerland through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). The primary beneficiary of the project is the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine. The project launched in 2020.

Project Goal:

To demonstrate the viability and benefits of eco-industrial park (EIP) models, enhancing resource productivity while improving economic, environmental, and social performance of businesses — thus contributing to inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Ukraine.

More information: https://geipp-ukraine.org/

