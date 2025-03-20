Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump did not discuss the issue of Crimea's jurisdiction, the Ukrainian leader said when asked whether he had discussed it with the US president, as Trump is said to be considering recognizing Crimea as Russian territory as a way to end the war.

"As for your question about Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, Trump did not raise this issue with me. We once talked about Crimea with him back in March in New York. He was simply interested in what it looked like: what is in it, why Ukrainians love it so much, because he heard that Ukrainians love Crimea very much," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo.