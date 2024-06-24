Facts

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have hit over 30 Russian oil refineries, terminals and oil depots, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, noting that for these drones "the distance of 1,500 km is not a problem."

"Ukrainians should know and should be grateful to you for the lowering of Russia's economic potential, which is working for the war, for attacks on Russian oil refining. More than 30 refineries, terminals and oil depots of the terrorist state have already been hit," the President said at the award ceremony for the soldiers of the Center of Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday.

As he stressed, "for SBU drones, even a distance of 1,500 km is not a problem."

"Together with the successes of our Armed Forces, our intelligence services, these are very significant results that bring a just end to this war for Ukraine and ensure Russia's tangible and painful responsibility for everything committed against Ukraine and our people. Everyone who causes losses to the Russian Federation makes peace closer," he concluded.

Tags: #drones #sbu #refineries

