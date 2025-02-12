Norway joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik announced the country's accession to the so-called drone coalition.

"Ukraine is in dire need of additional military equipment to defend itself against a Russian-aggressive war. Drones and unmanned technologies are an important part of this, both for the protection of critical infrastructure and for use on the front lines," the Norwegian government said in the press service.

Norway recently contributed NOK 700 million to a multinational initiative to purchase drones for Ukraine. In 2025, it is also planned to use funds from the Nansen drone and drone technology program.

The Capability Coalitions, established in autumn 2023, promote coordination and alignment to strengthen Ukraine's combat power in the short term and develop defence and deterrence capabilities in the long term.

At the Ramstein meeting in January 2025, so-called roadmaps were agreed, which set out the ambitions for the individual Capability Coalitions.

Norway is a co-leader of the Maritime Security Coalition together with the United Kingdom, and is also a member of the Air Defence Coalition (led by Germany and France) and the Air Defence Coalition (led by Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States), and has now joined the Drone Coalition (led by Latvia and the United Kingdom).