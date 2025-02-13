Ukrainian drones launch second attack on Russia’s Andreapol oil refinery

On the night of February 13, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out the second attack on the Andreapol oil pumping station in Tver region of the Russian Federation, which is an important component of the Baltic Pipeline System-2.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's own sources in the SBU, as a result of the drone strike, a fire broke out in the area of a closed switchgear and a boiler equipment warehouse. Oil pumping by the station was temporarily stopped.

This is the second attack by SBU drones on this facility. The first occurred on January 29, when the filtration pumping station, tanks with additives were damaged, there was a spill of petroleum products and a fire.

"Every day the downtime of this oil pumping station brings Russia tens of millions of dollars in losses, because it is part of the pipeline through which oil is supplied to the Ust-Luga terminal on the Baltic Sea. The SBU's drone sanctions against the Russian oil complex will continue in the future," the agency's source said.