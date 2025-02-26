Facts

13:04 26.02.2025

Sukharevsky: One hundred percent of drones, flying on Russian territory, of Ukrainian production

2 min read

One hundred percent of the drones attacking Russian military facilities are Ukrainian-made drones, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"All 100% of the drones that fly on Russian territory are Ukrainian-made drones," he noted on the sidelines of the YES meeting dubbed "Three Years - Time to Win," organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Responding to a question about whether a possible restriction of US military aid will have an impact on the drone industry, in particular, deep-strikes, Sukharevsky said: "In this question, we are only concerned about the financial resource and, accordingly, the technological support and technological development of these drones. We will handle everything else."

When asked whether the Unmanned Systems Forces were involved in the defeat on the territory of Russia at a distance of 1,700 km, Sukharevsky answered: "including, of course."

In general, the commander is confident that in 2025, the Unmanned Systems Forces will have a stable movement towards "the goal, the vision that was defined when our forces were created."

"This is the acquisition of opportunities, this is the development of technologies and this is the maximum number of killed muscovites, the maximum effect from the use of our unmanned systems on the entire depth of the defeat, and accordingly, the increase in depth," he said.

Tags: #drones #attacks

