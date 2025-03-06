Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages

A terminal of Nova Poshta, the Ukrainian delivery service company, in the Ukrainian city of Sumy was destroyed in a targeted strike by Shahed drones, resulting in the death of an employee and the loss of 2,576 parcels, the company's press service reported.

"Overnight, Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy with drones. The Nova Poshta terminal was completely destroyed. Tragically, an employee of a contracting company was killed. Two enemy attack drones struck the warehouse facilities, sparking a massive fire," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

As a result of the ensuing blaze, 2,576 parcels with a declared value exceeding UAH 3.3 million were destroyed. The company assured that affected customers would receive compensation.

Nova Poshta is rapidly reorganizing its parcel sorting and logistics operations but warns of potential delivery delays for shipments from and to Sumy across all regions of Ukraine.

Earlier reports indicated that on the same night, debris from a Shahed drone attack on Odesa fell on another Nova Poshta branch, causing a fire that destroyed the premises and packages. Fortunately, there were no casualties in that incident.