Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: Good details about our drones

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

"The Staff meeting. Very good details about our drones, our production. There were reports that add confidence. And this is important," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

The President reported that an analysis of the amount of support from each of the partners is being conducted: the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world.

"What is irreplaceable, what can be replaced. We are working so that Ukrainian positions are protected in any case. And this is one of the key conditions for the diplomacy we need - for the right diplomacy that will guarantee peace for Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

He also heard a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the situation at the front and the Kursk operation. The President thanked all Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk region who are repelling assaults and counterattacking.