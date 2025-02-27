Facts

10:58 27.02.2025

Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: Good details about our drones

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: Good details about our drones

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

"The Staff meeting. Very good details about our drones, our production. There were reports that add confidence. And this is important," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

The President reported that an analysis of the amount of support from each of the partners is being conducted: the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world.

"What is irreplaceable, what can be replaced. We are working so that Ukrainian positions are protected in any case. And this is one of the key conditions for the diplomacy we need - for the right diplomacy that will guarantee peace for Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted.

He also heard a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the situation at the front and the Kursk operation. The President thanked all Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk region who are repelling assaults and counterattacking.

Tags: #drones #staff

MORE ABOUT

13:04 26.02.2025
Sukharevsky: One hundred percent of drones, flying on Russian territory, of Ukrainian production

Sukharevsky: One hundred percent of drones, flying on Russian territory, of Ukrainian production

09:14 19.02.2025
Russians change tactics of attacks in Mykolayiv region, launching many drones on one settlement or object

Russians change tactics of attacks in Mykolayiv region, launching many drones on one settlement or object

18:35 13.02.2025
Ukrainian drones launch second attack on Russia’s Andreapol oil refinery

Ukrainian drones launch second attack on Russia’s Andreapol oil refinery

22:06 12.02.2025
Norway joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Norway joins drone coalition for Ukraine

09:38 10.02.2025
Drones attack Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Territory at night

Drones attack Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Territory at night

20:49 07.02.2025
Zelenskyy notes importance of increasing drone production

Zelenskyy notes importance of increasing drone production

16:00 03.02.2025
Latvia to send 100 FPV drones to Ukrainian army – embassy

Latvia to send 100 FPV drones to Ukrainian army – embassy

12:58 03.02.2025
Russians fire almost 50 missiles, 760 smart bombs against Ukraine last week – Zelenskyy

Russians fire almost 50 missiles, 760 smart bombs against Ukraine last week – Zelenskyy

09:51 03.02.2025
Ukrainian drones attack Russian gas processing plant in Astrakhan

Ukrainian drones attack Russian gas processing plant in Astrakhan

12:02 31.01.2025
Defense forces shoot down 59 out of 102 enemy drones at night, 37 locally lost, four still in sky

Defense forces shoot down 59 out of 102 enemy drones at night, 37 locally lost, four still in sky

HOT NEWS

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

Air Force: 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 72 lost in location

LATEST

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Another 100 communities to open Resilience Centers in 2025

Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

G7 Ambassadors welcome law on establishment of two specialized administrative courts

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Hnatov appointed Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff

AD