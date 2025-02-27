Facts

19:04 27.02.2025

Ukrainian fiber-optic modules Shovkopriad tested in Unmanned Systems Forces

1 min read

The Unmanned Systems Forces tested Ukrainian fiber-optic modules Shovkopriad, which can be installed on FPV drones, ground robotic systems, as well as on surface and underwater unmanned systems, the Unmanned Systems Forces’ press service reported.

"This advanced technology opens up new possibilities for combat use. Shovkopriad can be installed not only on FPV drones, but also on ground robotic systems, and also provide control over surface and underwater unmanned systems," the Unmanned Systems Forces said in a Telegram message on Thursday.

It is noted that the developers have simplified the technological solution as much as possible, making it effective and convenient for use in combat conditions. FPV drones equipped with the Shovkopriad are light, maneuverable and can cover distances of more than 20 km. This gives Ukrainian drones an even greater advantage on the battlefield.

"Unmanned systems forces continue to scale the use of fiber optic modules, integrating them into combat platforms of various types," the report notes.

