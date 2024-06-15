US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

The support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is a strategic interest for the United States, and not charity, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has said.

U.S. President Joseph Biden's support is unwavering, she said, adding that it is not America's charity. The people of Ukraine and its future is the United States' strategic interest of observing such international norms as territorial integrity and independence, Harris said during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Summit on Peace in Switzerland on Saturday.

She emphasized that the United States is interested in protecting the democratic values and standing by its friends, such as Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, for his part, said that "while Putin is trying to expand the war and make it bloodier, Ukraine, together with America and all our partners, is protecting the lives of Ukrainians and opening up new opportunities for diplomacy."

"In fact, we are here today for the sake of diplomacy. Ukraine has always believed in the power of diplomacy. Today we will do everything we can to begin to move towards real peace through diplomacy. And I am grateful to America for its support. It is really important that the U.S. help bring peace closer," he said.