15:30 10.07.2025

Efforts to rebuild Ukraine must be based on preserving sovereignty, democratic rule – Kellogg

US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg states the need to preserve Ukraine's national sovereignty and democratic form of government for post-war reconstruction.

Kellogg said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome (URC2025) on Thursday that as efforts continue to shape a vision for Ukraine’s future reconstruction, it is essential for everyone to act on a single set of principles to guide the recovery plan. He proposed that the central principle of any effort to rebuild Ukraine should be based on preserving the nation-state’s sovereignty and the democratic rule of the Ukrainian people.

