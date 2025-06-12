Sikorski: Russia's defeat in Ukraine would be victory for USA, particularly for Trump

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/radeksikorski/photos_by

The defeat of Russia, which is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, would be a victory for the United States and, in particular, for U.S. President Donald Trump, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"Euro-Atlantic security depends on how we deal with the Russian threat. The interests of Europe and the United States remain complementary in this regard. Stopping Russia remains in the long-term interests of the United States. Russia's defeat in Ukraine would be a victory for the United States and, in particular, for President Trump," he said during a joint statement to the press with his colleagues on the sidelines of the Weimar+ ministerial meeting in Rome.

Sikorski said "our unity and determination play an important role in forcing Russia to stop this terrible war." "I hope that our dialogue will continue, and that is why I have invited my partners to the next meeting, which is to be held in Warsaw at the end of July," he said.