American Chamber of Commerce chair urges Trump to protect US business in Ukraine by providing defense equipment

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine has appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to protect American business in Ukraine from destruction by Russia by urgently providing the defense equipment needed to stop these attacks, American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Chairman Andriy Hunder has said.

" More than 50% of the 600 members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine have suffered direct damage to their offices, factories, and infrastructure during the war. American business is being destroyed by Russia. We are calling on the U.S. Administration, on The White House and on Donald J. Trump to act – to protect American business in Ukraine by urgently providing the defensive equipment needed to stop these attacks," Hunder said on Facebook on Friday.

He said that on the U.S. Independence Day, they in Ukraine "endured a night of terror" in the form of air strikes across the country, including in the center of Kyiv.

"America was built on the values of independence, freedom, and justice. Ukraine is fighting for those very same principles today. Together, we stand united," Hunder said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the U.S. companies and entrepreneurs – the American Chamber of Commerce's members on Wednesday. "We talked about how important it is to work in Ukraine and with Ukraine – to pay taxes, preserve and create new jobs. We also count on the voice of American business in our relations with the United States. Our defense is common, and American systems in Ukraine protect not only people's lives, but also businesses," he said.

During the meeting, Hunder noted Ukraine's resilience in wartime and noted that 88 members of the chamber have relatives and friends who serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also reported that 53% of companies suffered damage to their facilities and offices as a result of Russian shelling.