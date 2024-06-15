Three people killed as Russian forces attack village in Donetsk region – local authorities

The Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Ulakly, Velyka Novosilka Town Territorial Community, Donetsk region, on Saturday, using cluster munitions.

"Three people were killed, five were injured. All of the casualties are civilians who were in the attack area during shelling," the press service of Velyka Novosilka Town Military Administration said on the Telegram channel.

Rescue services, medics and local authorities quickly arrived at the scene. Those injured were taken to the nearest healthcare facilities.