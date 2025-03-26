In Donetsk region, mandatory evacuation of families with children to be strengthened

In Donetsk region, there are plans to strengthen forced evacuation of families with children, said head of Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

"In two settlements, the territory of which falls under the forced evacuation of families with children, six children remain. One child - in the village of Vesele, Komar community, another five children - in the villages of Shakhove community, who returned home after evacuation. Over the past week, nine children were forcibly evacuated from Komar community," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As the head of the regional military administration noted, these children turned out to be "newly discovered," because as of March 19, all children from Komar community had been evacuated.

"Unfortunately, the parents are hiding information about their real place of residence, telling people over the phone that the family has left. A more detailed investigation makes it possible to understand that the child and his family remain at home," Filashkin emphasized.

As reported, currently, the forced evacuation of families with children is taking place from settlements located 10 km from the front line. But this distance is planned to be increased to 15 km.