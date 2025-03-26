Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:11 26.03.2025

In Donetsk region, mandatory evacuation of families with children to be strengthened

1 min read

In Donetsk region, there are plans to strengthen forced evacuation of families with children, said head of Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

"In two settlements, the territory of which falls under the forced evacuation of families with children, six children remain. One child - in the village of Vesele, Komar community, another five children - in the villages of Shakhove community, who returned home after evacuation. Over the past week, nine children were forcibly evacuated from Komar community," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As the head of the regional military administration noted, these children turned out to be "newly discovered," because as of March 19, all children from Komar community had been evacuated.

"Unfortunately, the parents are hiding information about their real place of residence, telling people over the phone that the family has left. A more detailed investigation makes it possible to understand that the child and his family remain at home," Filashkin emphasized.

As reported, currently, the forced evacuation of families with children is taking place from settlements located 10 km from the front line. But this distance is planned to be increased to 15 km.

Tags: #donetsk_region #evacuation

MORE ABOUT

19:51 12.03.2025
During day, five people killed, 12 more wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region

During day, five people killed, 12 more wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region

09:15 12.03.2025
Seven killed, 13 wounded amid enemy strikes on Donetsk region in 24 hours

Seven killed, 13 wounded amid enemy strikes on Donetsk region in 24 hours

18:53 11.03.2025
Six people killed, seven wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region during day – authorities

Six people killed, seven wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region during day – authorities

15:47 10.03.2025
Ninety-five people evacuated from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine since early March – regional administration

Ninety-five people evacuated from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine since early March – regional administration

11:03 08.03.2025
As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

18:37 04.03.2025
Ukraine's army strikes command post of Russian occupiers in Donetsk region – General Staff

Ukraine's army strikes command post of Russian occupiers in Donetsk region – General Staff

14:30 01.03.2025
URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

14:56 28.02.2025
SBU notifies of suspicion Russian brigade commander who ordered attack on Ukrainian fighters in Donetsk region with chemical weapons

SBU notifies of suspicion Russian brigade commander who ordered attack on Ukrainian fighters in Donetsk region with chemical weapons

17:09 27.02.2025
Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

16:23 27.02.2025
Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

HOT NEWS

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

LATEST

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

AD
AD
Empire School
AD