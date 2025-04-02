Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:11 02.04.2025

Some 66 children, their families forcibly evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region over week

2 min read

Over the past week (March 24-30), 66 children and their families were evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region, the territory of which is recognized as a combat zone, the press service of the regional military administration reported.

"A new stage of forcible evacuation of families with children began in separate settlements of four communities. Over the past week, 66 children and their families were evacuated. Three children were evacuated from the Lyman community, two children from the Kryvy Rih community, 15 children from the Dobropillia community, and 37 children from the Druzhkiva community," the regional administration said on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is reported that in two communities there were also cases of re-evacuation, when a family that had previously left returned home and was now forcibly evacuated again. One child was re-evacuated from the Komary community, and four children from the Shakhove community.

According to the administration, about 284,000 civilians remain living in the territory of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. Of these, 21,940 are children. In 17 communities, the territory of which is recognized as a zone of active hostilities, the population is 29,730 inhabitants. Children in this territory live only in the Lyman community, there are 212 of them.

Currently, the forced evacuation of families with children is taking place from settlements located 10 km from the front line. But this distance is planned to be increased to 15 km.

Tags: #donetsk_region #evacuate

