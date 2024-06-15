Facts

12:42 15.06.2024

Fire caused by enemy attack on industrial facility in Kyiv region put out on third day

1 min read
Fire caused by enemy attack on industrial facility in Kyiv region put out on third day

The operations to extinguish a fire at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region as a result of an enemy attack on June 12 have been completed on the third day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Kyiv region. On June 15, at 07:21, a fire that broke out at an industrial enterprise as a result of Russian armed aggression on June 12 was extinguished," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported, 221 personnel, 76 units of equipment, and five fire trains were engaged in the firefighting operations.

Tags: #kyiv_region #attack

MORE ABOUT

14:07 15.06.2024
Five people injured as Russian forces eleven times shell Donetsk region – local authorities

Five people injured as Russian forces eleven times shell Donetsk region – local authorities

13:32 15.06.2024
Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine's East, inflict twelve airstrikes since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine's East, inflict twelve airstrikes since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

13:04 15.06.2024
Three people killed as Russian forces attack village in Donetsk region – local authorities

Three people killed as Russian forces attack village in Donetsk region – local authorities

18:26 14.06.2024
Russians fire at Shostka community, one person killed – local authorities

Russians fire at Shostka community, one person killed – local authorities

18:22 14.06.2024
Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

19:30 12.06.2024
Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

10:03 12.06.2024
Defense Forces eliminate 24 out of 24 UAVs, five Air Force missiles

Defense Forces eliminate 24 out of 24 UAVs, five Air Force missiles

15:51 08.06.2024
Drone attack on airfield in Russian North Ossetia is special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence – source

Drone attack on airfield in Russian North Ossetia is special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence – source

16:58 29.05.2024
Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

16:28 24.05.2024
No casualties, destruction after missile attack on Kropyvnytsky district – local authorities

No casualties, destruction after missile attack on Kropyvnytsky district – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

US Vice President announces $1.5 bln assistance to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, address humanitarian needs

US VICE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES $1.5 BLN ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE FOR ENERGY, HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

Azov commander congratulates his soldiers on lifting of US ban on transfer of weapons

Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD