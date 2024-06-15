Fire caused by enemy attack on industrial facility in Kyiv region put out on third day

The operations to extinguish a fire at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region as a result of an enemy attack on June 12 have been completed on the third day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Kyiv region. On June 15, at 07:21, a fire that broke out at an industrial enterprise as a result of Russian armed aggression on June 12 was extinguished," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported, 221 personnel, 76 units of equipment, and five fire trains were engaged in the firefighting operations.