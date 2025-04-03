Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:58 03.04.2025

Poroshenko's application for business trip to US submitted to Rada back in Feb, speaker knows about it - European Solidarity

Co-chair of the parliamentary faction European Solidarity Iryna Gerashchenko has said documents for the business trip of the people's deputy, leader of European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko to the United States were submitted in February electronically and on March 20 in person, and not on April 1, as Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk claims.

"The truth is that "European Solidarity" submitted this invitation back in February! This is registered in the SEDO (electronic document management system - IF-U) of the Verkhovna Rada. The truth is that then we were refused on the basis that Poroshenko must submit it in person, and not electronically. Ok, on March 20 we re-submitted all the documents," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook. She claims that the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament is lying when he says that he "only found out about this trip yesterday," and published a screenshot from the electronic document management system, which shows the flow of documents regarding Poroshenko's trip to the United States. Gerashchenko claims that Stefanchuk "blocks international contacts of Poroshenko and other deputies of European Solidarity."

As reported, European Solidarity stated that the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada blocked Poroshenko's international business trip to Florida (USA), where he was supposed to speak at the annual international security conference "Challenges in the global political landscape - how to strengthen democracy".

In response, Stefanchuk said on Wednesday evening that he received the application for the business trip "yesterday evening, with a demand to send the deputy abroad that same morning."

"Processing documents a few hours after the deputy was supposed to leave is a genre of science fiction, and not an example of systematic parliamentary work," he said.

The speaker also stated that business trips of people's deputies abroad are possible exclusively within the framework of interparliamentary activities, and participation in the conference has nothing to do with official parliamentary work, and believes that one can take a vacation to speak at the conference.

Tags: #european_solidarity #poroshenko #trip #usa

