Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:17 03.04.2025

Another 11 children returned from the temporarily occupied territories, Russia

1 min read

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported that another eleven children were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Today we have another piece of good news - under the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, another 11 Ukrainian children were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the territory of the Russian Federation," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, among the rescued are two brothers, 10 and 12 years old, whose father died after being tortured because of his pro-Ukrainian position. After his death, the mother finally decided to leave the temporarily occupied territory with her sons. A two-year-old child was also evacuated together with her pregnant mother. The woman fundamentally refused to receive Russian documents, but because of this she could not leave the occupation on her own. Already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, the woman gave birth to another child - in safe conditions, Yermak said.

The President’s Office head thanked the team of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine for their assistance in organizing the rescue mission and everyone who was involved.

Tags: #children #bring_kids_back_ua

