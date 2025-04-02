Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:53 02.04.2025

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

1 min read
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will visit NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3-4.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Sybiha will take part in the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers, which will be held within the meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments of the Alliance member states.

The key topics of the negotiations with the allies will be strengthening international support for Ukraine, priority military needs, bringing a just peace in Ukraine closer, and future security guarantees.

"The minister will also hold separate bilateral meetings, in particular with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and a number of foreign ministers of NATO member states," the statement said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that he had received an invitation to participate in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers. According to Sybiha, he has already confirmed 14 meetings with his colleagues, NATO foreign ministers.

"And, of course, we are interested in holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," he added.

Tags: #sybiha #nato #visit

