Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

The Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko and Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets discussed cooperation and support for war victims.

“A meeting was held between Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko and Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets. They discussed important issues of cooperation in the field of human rights protection, compliance with international humanitarian law and further steps to support war victims,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office on Facebook, the meeting also discussed the involvement of the URCS in expert monitoring of legislation and possible support for new initiatives.

“I believe that our interaction with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society will become the basis for new initiatives that will make the human rights protection system in Ukraine even stronger,” Lubinets concluded.