White House does not rule out new sanctions against Russia

Russia has not been included in the list of countries subject to relevant U.S. import duties, but it is not ruled out that it may face new sanctions, said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios Wednesday that Russia was left off because U.S. sanctions already preclude any meaningful trade," the portal reports.

She also said that Russia could still face "additional strong sanctions."

Leavitt noted that Cuba, Belarus and North Korea were also not included in the list of countries subject to import duties, "because existing tariffs and sanctions on them are already so high."

The decision to impose corresponding duties on foreign trading partners of the United States was announced on Wednesday by President Donald Trump.

Axios cites data that refutes the White House's statements about the absence of trade with Russia.

According to the publication, although trade between the United States and Russia has fallen 90% (from $35 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion in 2023), it still exists.

Axios also notes that even remote island territories, whose trade with the United States is smaller than with Russia, were subject to duties.