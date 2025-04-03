Stefanchuk explains why he doesn’t sign business trip abroad for Poroshenko

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk explained why he did not sign a business trip abroad for the MP, leader of the political party European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko.

"The application for a business trip was received by me yesterday evening, with a requirement to send the MP abroad the same morning... to draw up documents a few hours after the MP was supposed to leave is a genre of fiction, not an example of systematic parliamentary work," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

The parliament speaker emphasized that business trips for MPs are possible exclusively within the framework of interparliamentary activities. According to him, "participation in a conference at the invitation of the dean" is more like "conference tourism" and has nothing to do with official parliamentary work.

Stefanchuk believes that one can speak at the conference online or take a vacation to participate in the conference.

As reported, the European Solidarity claimed that Stefanchuk blocked Poroshenko's international business trip to Florida (USA), where he was supposed to speak at the annual international security conference "Challenges in the global political landscape - how to strengthen democracy."