Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

Ukraine will receive $432 million from the World Bank to restore transport infrastructure, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The relevant agreements within the framework of the DRIVE project were signed today in Kyiv between the Ministry of Development and the World Bank," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the project provides for major repairs of roads and bridges in 19 regions, reform of national highways, installation of modular bridges, as well as technical assistance.

"Its implementation will be handled by the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine," he added.

With the Prime Minister's approval, the Delivering Resilient Infrastructure in Vulnerable Environments in Ukraine (DRIVE) project was approved by the World Bank's Board of Directors late last month, and the funding includes $212 million from the IBRD, supported by the Government of Japan, and $10 million from the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund.