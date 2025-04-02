Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:45 02.04.2025

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

Ukraine will receive $432 million from the World Bank to restore transport infrastructure, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The relevant agreements within the framework of the DRIVE project were signed today in Kyiv between the Ministry of Development and the World Bank," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the project provides for major repairs of roads and bridges in 19 regions, reform of national highways, installation of modular bridges, as well as technical assistance.

"Its implementation will be handled by the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine," he added.

With the Prime Minister's approval, the Delivering Resilient Infrastructure in Vulnerable Environments in Ukraine (DRIVE) project was approved by the World Bank's Board of Directors late last month, and the funding includes $212 million from the IBRD, supported by the Government of Japan, and $10 million from the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund.

Tags: #shmyhal #world_bank

MORE ABOUT

18:09 01.04.2025
Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

17:52 31.03.2025
Govt allocates UAH 5.2 bln for reconstruction, operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions – PM

Govt allocates UAH 5.2 bln for reconstruction, operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions – PM

14:37 29.03.2025
World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

18:11 24.03.2025
Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

20:35 21.03.2025
Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

10:32 12.03.2025
Ukrainian PM: key decision brings Ukraine closer to Roam Like at Home with EU

Ukrainian PM: key decision brings Ukraine closer to Roam Like at Home with EU

14:46 07.03.2025
Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

20:19 06.03.2025
Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

16:58 04.03.2025
Govt plans to partially finance eRecovery at expense of ERA loan - Shmyhal

Govt plans to partially finance eRecovery at expense of ERA loan - Shmyhal

15:46 04.03.2025
Some of projects financed through USAID replaced - Shmyhal

Some of projects financed through USAID replaced - Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

New meeting of Coalition of Willing to be held on April 10, Ramstein format meeting on April 11 in Brussels – UK delegation to NATO

NABU reports exposure of theft in food procurement for AFU worth UAH 733 mln

Putin doesn’t want to ensure even partial ceasefire, new and tangible pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Some 176 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

Germany's support will amount to EUR 7 bln – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

Number of victims in Kryvy Rih increases to 12 people, incl child – authorities

Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

There are already five victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Some 66 children, their families forcibly evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region over week

Multiplier effect of each hryvnia invested in wind power plant can be up to UAH 100 – FWT CEO

European Solidarity claims Poroshenko blocked from traveling to USA

If opportunities for veterans not working due to military bureaucracy, this needs to be changed – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD