Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:46 03.04.2025

Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

1 min read
Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump said that his administration has done "more in that time that any other administration in the history of our country in the first 100 days."

"I think we’ve had an amazing in terms of what we've done, what we've gotten accomplished. I'd like to see if we can get that war [Russia vs. Ukraine] ended and another war from not starting in the Middle East," Trump said during a speech at the White House.

He noted that Russia is suffering heavy casualties on the front in Ukraine, averaging up to 2,500 people a day.

"They're losing those soldiers, they're dying, they're being decimated, and they're not from our country, but they're from other countries, but they're human beings, they're from Russia, they're from Ukraine in this period, most of them, and we're going to get it stopped. This is a senseless war that would never have happened if I was president, and it should not be allowed to go. And I think we're being giver a good cooperation by Russia and by Ukraine, but we have to get it stopped," Trump stressed.

Tags: #trump #war

MORE ABOUT

09:41 03.04.2025
Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

09:49 02.04.2025
Zelenskyy hopes Trump will increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will increase sanctions pressure on Russia

09:18 02.04.2025
Trump dissatisfied with statements from both sides of the war in Ukraine - White House

Trump dissatisfied with statements from both sides of the war in Ukraine - White House

19:14 01.04.2025
Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

10:18 01.04.2025
Ukraine's aspiration for NATO could be cause of war — Trump

Ukraine's aspiration for NATO could be cause of war — Trump

21:52 31.03.2025
Only Trump can be mediator between Ukraine and Russia - Finnish President

Only Trump can be mediator between Ukraine and Russia - Finnish President

10:37 31.03.2025
Stubb after meeting with Trump: April 20 is good date for ceasefire between Ukraine, Russia

Stubb after meeting with Trump: April 20 is good date for ceasefire between Ukraine, Russia

09:23 31.03.2025
Starmer, Trump talk about Ukraine, agree to continue pressure on Putin

Starmer, Trump talk about Ukraine, agree to continue pressure on Putin

09:18 31.03.2025
Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' if he rejects minerals deal

Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' if he rejects minerals deal

19:47 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

HOT NEWS

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

LATEST

Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

Umerov calls on partners to provide more weapons to Ukraine: We have clear action plan to force Russia to real negotiations

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

Epicenter launches Epiland featuring Ukraine's largest VR park

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

White House does not rule out new sanctions against Russia

AD
AD
Empire School
AD