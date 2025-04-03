Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump said that his administration has done "more in that time that any other administration in the history of our country in the first 100 days."

"I think we’ve had an amazing in terms of what we've done, what we've gotten accomplished. I'd like to see if we can get that war [Russia vs. Ukraine] ended and another war from not starting in the Middle East," Trump said during a speech at the White House.

He noted that Russia is suffering heavy casualties on the front in Ukraine, averaging up to 2,500 people a day.

"They're losing those soldiers, they're dying, they're being decimated, and they're not from our country, but they're from other countries, but they're human beings, they're from Russia, they're from Ukraine in this period, most of them, and we're going to get it stopped. This is a senseless war that would never have happened if I was president, and it should not be allowed to go. And I think we're being giver a good cooperation by Russia and by Ukraine, but we have to get it stopped," Trump stressed.