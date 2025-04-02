New meeting of Coalition of Willing to be held on April 10, Ramstein format meeting on April 11 in Brussels – UK delegation to NATO

The British delegation to NATO announced a new meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on April 10, as well as a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format on April 11 in Brussels.

"On 10 April, UK Defence Secretary John Healey and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu will host a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at NATO HQ in Brussels," the delegation wrote on the X social network page.

It is also noted that the United Kingdom and Germany will convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 11.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer announced that the British Defense Secretary John Healy will chair a new meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which is scheduled for April 11.

On March 27, the Coalition of the Willing summit was held in Paris, attended by representatives of 31 countries, as well as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.