Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:32 02.04.2025

New meeting of Coalition of Willing to be held on April 10, Ramstein format meeting on April 11 in Brussels – UK delegation to NATO

1 min read

The British delegation to NATO announced a new meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on April 10, as well as a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format on April 11 in Brussels.

"On 10 April, UK Defence Secretary John Healey and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu will host a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at NATO HQ in Brussels," the delegation wrote on the X social network page.

It is also noted that the United Kingdom and Germany will convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 11.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer announced that the British Defense Secretary John Healy will chair a new meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which is scheduled for April 11.

On March 27, the Coalition of the Willing summit was held in Paris, attended by representatives of 31 countries, as well as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Tags: #ramstein #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

18:43 28.03.2025
New defense packages to be announced during Ramstein – Zelenskyy

New defense packages to be announced during Ramstein – Zelenskyy

12:42 27.03.2025
Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

17:52 21.03.2025
Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

10:16 21.03.2025
Macron: Next Thursday in Paris we will hold summit of coalition of the willing in presence of President Zelenskyy

Macron: Next Thursday in Paris we will hold summit of coalition of the willing in presence of President Zelenskyy

11:21 17.03.2025
New meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Brussels – Zelenskyy

New meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Brussels – Zelenskyy

10:27 14.02.2025
Umerov: Date and venue of new Ramstein to be announced soon

Umerov: Date and venue of new Ramstein to be announced soon

21:51 12.02.2025
UK Defense Secretary after Ramstein: We increasing support for Ukraine, we to do more

UK Defense Secretary after Ramstein: We increasing support for Ukraine, we to do more

21:50 12.02.2025
UK Defense Secretary: USA committee to continued engagement in Ramstein format

UK Defense Secretary: USA committee to continued engagement in Ramstein format

11:49 12.02.2025
Umerov starts work at Ramstein meeting in Brussels

Umerov starts work at Ramstein meeting in Brussels

19:16 11.02.2025
Pentagon Chief: We'll have straight talk with our friends at Ramstain meeting, NATO ministerial

Pentagon Chief: We'll have straight talk with our friends at Ramstain meeting, NATO ministerial

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

NABU reports exposure of theft in food procurement for AFU worth UAH 733 mln

Putin doesn’t want to ensure even partial ceasefire, new and tangible pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Some 176 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

Germany's support will amount to EUR 7 bln – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

Number of victims in Kryvy Rih increases to 12 people, incl child – authorities

Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

There are already five victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Some 66 children, their families forcibly evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region over week

Multiplier effect of each hryvnia invested in wind power plant can be up to UAH 100 – FWT CEO

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

European Solidarity claims Poroshenko blocked from traveling to USA

AD
AD
Empire School
AD