Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

21:00 02.04.2025

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

2 min read
Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

The leader of express deliveries in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, has opened two stationary branches in two cities and the Czech Republic, increasing their number to 12, the company's press service reported.

"Nova Poshta has opened new branches in Karlovy Vary and Mladá Boleslav," the press service said on Wednesday.

In the new branches, customers can quickly send and receive documents and parcels weighing up to 30 kg. The branch in Karlovy Vary is located at 1796/64 Moskevská, and in Mladá Boleslav at 1394 tř. Václava Klementa.

Nova Poshta has been operating on the Czech market since June 2023. In addition, Nova Poshta delivers items to 2,700 post offices and parcel delivery points throughout the Czech Republic, thanks to partnerships with Alza and GLS. The company also recently opened its own parcel delivery points in 10 Czech cities.

The company also continues to provide convenient and fast services, in particular, address delivery and collection of shipments for further forwarding across the country by couriers.

Delivery time from Ukraine to the Czech Republic is from five working days, within the Czech Republic - from one day, and to other European countries - from two days, depending on the distance.

Nova Poshta is represented on the market of 16 European countries. All parcels are insured at the company's expense at no additional cost to customers.

Tags: #nova_poshta #czech_republic

MORE ABOUT

16:33 26.03.2025
Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

15:46 24.03.2025
Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

14:28 22.03.2025
Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

18:46 21.03.2025
Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

18:22 21.03.2025
Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

17:55 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

15:25 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

18:04 12.03.2025
Czech Republic to participate in six projects to modernize Ukrainian medical institutions

Czech Republic to participate in six projects to modernize Ukrainian medical institutions

17:10 12.03.2025
Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

13:35 12.03.2025
Ukrainian delivery operator Nova Poshta to audit processes as part of structural overhaul

Ukrainian delivery operator Nova Poshta to audit processes as part of structural overhaul

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

New meeting of Coalition of Willing to be held on April 10, Ramstein format meeting on April 11 in Brussels – UK delegation to NATO

NABU reports exposure of theft in food procurement for AFU worth UAH 733 mln

Putin doesn’t want to ensure even partial ceasefire, new and tangible pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Some 176 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

LATEST

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

Number of victims in Kryvy Rih increases to 12 people, incl child – authorities

Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

There are already five victims in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Some 66 children, their families forcibly evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region over week

Multiplier effect of each hryvnia invested in wind power plant can be up to UAH 100 – FWT CEO

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

European Solidarity claims Poroshenko blocked from traveling to USA

If opportunities for veterans not working due to military bureaucracy, this needs to be changed – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD