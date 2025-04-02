Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

The leader of express deliveries in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, has opened two stationary branches in two cities and the Czech Republic, increasing their number to 12, the company's press service reported.

"Nova Poshta has opened new branches in Karlovy Vary and Mladá Boleslav," the press service said on Wednesday.

In the new branches, customers can quickly send and receive documents and parcels weighing up to 30 kg. The branch in Karlovy Vary is located at 1796/64 Moskevská, and in Mladá Boleslav at 1394 tř. Václava Klementa.

Nova Poshta has been operating on the Czech market since June 2023. In addition, Nova Poshta delivers items to 2,700 post offices and parcel delivery points throughout the Czech Republic, thanks to partnerships with Alza and GLS. The company also recently opened its own parcel delivery points in 10 Czech cities.

The company also continues to provide convenient and fast services, in particular, address delivery and collection of shipments for further forwarding across the country by couriers.

Delivery time from Ukraine to the Czech Republic is from five working days, within the Czech Republic - from one day, and to other European countries - from two days, depending on the distance.

Nova Poshta is represented on the market of 16 European countries. All parcels are insured at the company's expense at no additional cost to customers.