Air Force: 28 enemy UAVs shot down last night, seven lost in location

Last night, units of the Defense Forces shot down 28 enemy UAVs out of 39 that attacked the territory of Ukraine, seven imitator drones were lost in location, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of April 3, 2025 (from 21:00 on April 2), the enemy attacked with 39 Shahed attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia," the Air Force said in a telegram message on Thursday.

It is reported that as of 09:00, 28 Shahed attack UAVs (other types of drones) were confirmed to have been shot down in the north and east of the country. Seven enemy imitator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered as a result of the Russian attack.