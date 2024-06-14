Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Firefighters have been extinguishing a fire that broke out at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region as a result of an enemy attack on June 12 for the third day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"The operation to extinguish a fire at an industrial enterprise that broke out as a result of Russia's armed aggression continues in Kyiv region. A total of 221 personnel, 76 units of equipment and five firefighting trains are working on the site," it said on the Telegram channel Friday.

As reported, the fire broke out at the industrial facility in Kyiv region due to an enemy attack by missiles and kamikaze drones on the night of June 12.