18:22 14.06.2024

Firefighting operation continues at industrial facility in Kyiv region for third day since enemy attack

Firefighters have been extinguishing a fire that broke out at an industrial enterprise in Kyiv region as a result of an enemy attack on June 12 for the third day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"The operation to extinguish a fire at an industrial enterprise that broke out as a result of Russia's armed aggression continues in Kyiv region. A total of 221 personnel, 76 units of equipment and five firefighting trains are working on the site," it said on the Telegram channel Friday.

As reported, the fire broke out at the industrial facility in Kyiv region due to an enemy attack by missiles and kamikaze drones on the night of June 12.

18:26 14.06.2024
Russians fire at Shostka community, one person killed – local authorities

19:30 12.06.2024
Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

10:03 12.06.2024
Defense Forces eliminate 24 out of 24 UAVs, five Air Force missiles

15:51 08.06.2024
Drone attack on airfield in Russian North Ossetia is special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence – source

16:58 29.05.2024
Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

16:28 24.05.2024
No casualties, destruction after missile attack on Kropyvnytsky district – local authorities

20:49 23.05.2024
UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

18:06 22.05.2024
Number of casualties in Kharkiv increases to 12, among wounded is 16-year-old teenager – prosecutor's office

17:36 22.05.2024
Russian drone attacks police car during evacuations in Vovchansk; law enforcement officer killed, one injured

16:01 22.05.2024
Infrastructure facility catches fire as enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

