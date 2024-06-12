Facts

20:01 12.06.2024

Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

National Security Advisor to the U.S. President Jake Sullivan announced the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and the United States at the G7 summit this week, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"My good friend, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan announced the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and the United States at the G7 summit this week, which will be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be the 16th agreement. It is a great honor to lead the delegation team on signing security guarantees," Yermak said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We have come a long way in cooperation with the United States and the entire team has done a great job to make this future agreement possible," the head of the President's Office said.

He recalled that, on behalf of the President of Ukraine Zelenskyy, an International Working Group on Security Guarantees was created in the spring of 2022. "Anders Fogh Rasmussen and I became co-chairs. In September 2022, the group presented Kyiv Security Treaty. It laid the basis for the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The Declaration, in turn, outlined a system of bilateral agreements between Ukraine and allied states regarding obligations in the security sphere. Ukraine is now working on these specific agreements," Yermak said.

He said the President of Ukraine recently met with Joe Biden. "The leaders spoke about the importance of security for the recovery of Ukraine. Jake Sullivan and I worked on many tracks, including those related to weapons from the very beginning of the large-scale invasion. And also in constant dialogue preparing the future agreement. I am sincerely grateful for the work of our team, and We are also waiting for the G7 summit," the head of the President's Office of Ukraine said.

Tags: #treaty #safety #usa

