Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Deputy Head of the Holos faction Yulia Sirko (Klymenko) has doubts about the possibility of making changes to the version of the subsoil agreement proposed by the United States due to Donald Trump's categorical position.

"The agreement needs to be adjusted, I don't know if it's diplomatically possible, because Trump is very categorical and there are no normal and fruitful relations with Bessent's team [U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent] in the government and the President's Office," Sirko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to the MP, the situation that has developed regarding the subsoil agreement is the result of previous diplomatic mistakes by the Ukrainian authorities.

"We'll see how the work goes, but I don't see any votes in the Verkhovna Rada for the current version of the agreement," Sirko said.