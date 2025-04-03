Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:17 03.04.2025

Putin expects Trump to force Ukraine to make concessions he wants

2 min read
Putin expects Trump to force Ukraine to make concessions he wants

Russia still expects U.S. President Donald Trump to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine acceptable to the Russian side, although it is ready to continue the war if the negotiations fail, Bloomberg said, citing sources in Moscow.

"The Kremlin is unconcerned by Trump's threat to slap punitive secondary sanctions on Russian oil over the lack of progress toward a ceasefire, the people said. Still, President Vladimir Putin realizes that Trump represents his best chance of bringing the war to an end and wants to continue diplomacy, they said, asking not to be identified discussing internal policy," the publication said.

The Kremlin is demanding more concessions from the United States, including easing sanctions and suspending arms shipments to Ukraine. When talks with the United States last month in Saudi Arabia led to a deal on a moratorium on attacks on Black Sea shipping, Russia announced it was making the deal conditional on one of its largest state-owned banks being reconnected to the international SWIFT messaging system.

Trump aides, including his special envoy Steve Witkoff, have expressed optimism about progress in talks with Russia. The White House's goal was to reach a ceasefire deal by April 20, which now seems unlikely, and the talks about a possible summit between Trump and Putin have recently died down.

Russia was among the few countries excluded from Trump's tariff announcement on Wednesday, although Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later told Fox News that was because the sanctions had severed trade ties. The United States imposed a 10% tariff on Ukraine.

Tags: #negotiations #rf #expectations #usa

MORE ABOUT

13:29 05.04.2025
Zelenskyy: New US tariffs are not very good, but they won't affect Ukrainian economy and arms supplies

Zelenskyy: New US tariffs are not very good, but they won't affect Ukrainian economy and arms supplies

13:18 05.04.2025
Zelenskyy: We believe that US won't lift sanctions on Russia, EU will definitely not lift them

Zelenskyy: We believe that US won't lift sanctions on Russia, EU will definitely not lift them

16:48 04.04.2025
USA committed to NATO – Rutte

USA committed to NATO – Rutte

20:03 03.04.2025
SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

10:58 03.04.2025
Poroshenko's application for business trip to US submitted to Rada back in Feb, speaker knows about it - European Solidarity

Poroshenko's application for business trip to US submitted to Rada back in Feb, speaker knows about it - European Solidarity

20:27 01.04.2025
Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

19:25 01.04.2025
Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

19:26 31.03.2025
European Solidarity initiates Rada's appeal to US Congress regarding new resolution on support for Ukraine – Poroshenko

European Solidarity initiates Rada's appeal to US Congress regarding new resolution on support for Ukraine – Poroshenko

20:45 28.03.2025
European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

19:55 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It is important that Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih doesn't remain without world reaction

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

Ukraine to be represented by law firm in minerals deal talks – Zelenskyy

Russia launches drone strike on Kherson TPP – Zelenskyy

Some 18 people, including 9 children, killed in Russian attack on Kryvy Rih

LATEST

Zelenskyy stresses importance of visit to Kyiv of Chiefs of Staff of France and Great Britain

Poroshenko: Ukraine needs national unity in power, competent and professional negotiating delegation

Yermak-McFaul Group develops 3 comprehensive Action Plans, 18 separate recommendations in three years

Zelenskyy: It is important that Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih doesn't remain without world reaction

Commanders-in-Chief of Armed Forces of France and UK discuss security guarantees, strengthening Ukrainian army in Kyiv

Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

US Treasury Secretary considers minerals deal beneficial for Ukraine, expects its signing

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

Govt approves first contribution of UAH 2 bln to support 200 frontline and border communities in 8 regions

AD
AD
Empire School
AD