19:26 31.03.2025

European Solidarity initiates Rada's appeal to US Congress regarding new resolution on support for Ukraine – Poroshenko

The European Solidarity Party is initiating an appeal by the Ukrainian parliament to the US Congress regarding a new resolution on bipartisan support for Ukraine, says the party's leader, Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko, who also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with the leaders of parliamentary factions in connection with the situation with the minerals agreement.

"European Solidarity is initiating an appeal by the Verkhovna Rada to the US Congress regarding a new resolution on bipartisan support for Ukraine in these conditions as a strategic partner. Such a resolution should contain guarantees regarding new packages of military and financial aid and continuation of sanctions against Russia. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada assured that he has a special relationship with Mike Johnson, calling them a ‘speaker coalition.’ Therefore, it is high time to use all this. As well as other forms of parliamentary diplomacy to guarantee support," Poroshenko said in his video address on Monday.

According to the politician, the composition of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation with the United States requires serious changes and professional strengthening.

"We have many proposals for the American side that would be mutually beneficial for both countries, both from an economic and security point of view. Which would strengthen our strategic partnership with the United States and would work for the security of Europe and the weakening of Russia. For example, the participation of the United States in the gas transportation system of Ukraine, which should remain the basis for energy supplies to Europe despite Putin's Nord Stream projects. This should work after achieving a fair and comprehensive peace, but would already be one of the arguments for achieving it," Poroshenko believes.

He called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with the leaders of the Verkhovna Rada factions due to the situation in the negotiations with the United States and the so-called agreement on mineral resources. "The state of preparation of this document, which appeared in the press, is already causing serious concern as a threat, including to the state sovereignty and European integration of Ukraine. But at the same time, both military and financial assistance to Ukraine, and even cooperation with the IMF, where the United States plays a key role, depend on this agreement," the politician noted.

"We demand that the parliament finally convene for an urgent session and adopt the corresponding appeal, and that the government provide all information on the status of the agreement," Poroshenko summed up.

