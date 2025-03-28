Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:55 28.03.2025

Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

As of now, there is no information that the US has resumed funding for the investigation into the Russian Federation's crimes against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There is none. There is a lot of different information constantly coming out... This is not in the interests of all parties, because a lot of information is coming out and you and I do not understand where the real information is. Therefore, unfortunately, this is the time," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions about whether there is information that the US has resumed funding for the investigation into the Russian Federation's crimes against Ukraine.

As reported, on March 17, the EU allegedly confirmed the US withdrawal from the group monitoring Russian war crimes in Ukraine. On March 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, said that he had instructed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to prepare details regarding the possible withdrawal of the United States from the International Center for the Investigation of Russian Crimes against Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:45 28.03.2025
European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

19:49 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

19:46 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

19:20 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy: I wonder who is providing info to MPs regarding minerals agreement

Zelenskyy: I wonder who is providing info to MPs regarding minerals agreement

19:10 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy: We reduce build-up of Russian troops just below Kursk region to prevent attack on Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We reduce build-up of Russian troops just below Kursk region to prevent attack on Sumy region

16:37 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Europe definitely knows how to defend itself, we work together to guarantee our peoples' security

Zelenskyy: Europe definitely knows how to defend itself, we work together to guarantee our peoples' security

21:03 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

20:57 27.03.2025
Ukraine hasn’t yet discussed with USA what they can provide for security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine hasn’t yet discussed with USA what they can provide for security guarantees – Zelenskyy

20:54 27.03.2025
Russia violates agreement on mutual cessation of strikes on energy facilities during night shelling of Kherson, waiting for US reaction – Zelenskyy

Russia violates agreement on mutual cessation of strikes on energy facilities during night shelling of Kherson, waiting for US reaction – Zelenskyy

20:44 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy: I am not afraid of any negotiation format, but Putin not ready for direct negotiations

Zelenskyy: I am not afraid of any negotiation format, but Putin not ready for direct negotiations

HOT NEWS

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

Zelenskyy: I wonder who is providing info to MPs regarding minerals agreement

LATEST

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Austrian Chancellor: Russia, as belligerent aggressor, is threat not only to Ukraine

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Guterres: Ukraine has legitimate govt that must be respected

Ukraine could agree to talk to someone from Russia if they have vision of ending war, but not with Putin – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to hold meeting of reps of General Staffs of key countries ready to provide contingent – Zelenskyy

Ukraine agrees with some partners to expand access to intelligence yesterday – Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives version of minerals deal from USA today – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD