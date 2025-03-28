Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

As of now, there is no information that the US has resumed funding for the investigation into the Russian Federation's crimes against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There is none. There is a lot of different information constantly coming out... This is not in the interests of all parties, because a lot of information is coming out and you and I do not understand where the real information is. Therefore, unfortunately, this is the time," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions about whether there is information that the US has resumed funding for the investigation into the Russian Federation's crimes against Ukraine.

As reported, on March 17, the EU allegedly confirmed the US withdrawal from the group monitoring Russian war crimes in Ukraine. On March 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, said that he had instructed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to prepare details regarding the possible withdrawal of the United States from the International Center for the Investigation of Russian Crimes against Ukraine.