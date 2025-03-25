Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

Ukraine will continue to discuss the involvement of a peacekeeping contingent with the European side as part of security guarantees, of which the United States should also be a part, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"From the very beginning, we have spoken with our European colleagues [regarding the idea of ​​deploying a contingent in Ukraine] and will continue. We have the infrastructure, how it should look. We have a difference [in vision] in the number and presence of personnel in one form or another - we will certainly discuss these differences. It depends on the desire, on the vision of a particular country and on funding, of course. But in general, we see an alliance between Europe and the United States regarding security guarantees, of which the contingent is a part," Zelenskyy said during his conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

He noted that "we don't know yet what role the United States might play, but there are options for this role." "Everyone would like it to be with a backstop, that's what the Americans say. Yes - a backstop of America. So we'll see how it goes. I don't want to spoil this topic now, frankly speaking, because there is no agreement yet. We have different formats for how to coexist together," Zelenskyy said.