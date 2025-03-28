Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:45 28.03.2025

European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

 The European Commission states that the future agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals will also need to be considered from the perspective of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

This was reported on Friday in Brussels by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, answering journalists' questions about possible consultations between Ukraine and the European Union regarding the compliance of the future document with the Association Agreement and negotiations on EU membership.

The spokeswoman said the European Commission is in contact with Ukraine and the Ukrainian authorities almost every day at all levels on various issues. She said if Ukraine is interested in having EU's assessment or point of view on this, they are ready to provide it.

However, according to Pinho, it is not known at this time whether the Ukrainian side has requested such consultations. The Ukrainian side was given the line that such an agreement should be considered from the perspective of relations between Ukraine and the EU and, in particular, from the perspective of accession negotiations," the European Commission spokeswoman said.

Tags: #position #ukraine #eu #usa

