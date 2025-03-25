Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

21:21 25.03.2025

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

2 min read
The US position is that the implementation of ceasefire agreements between Russia and Ukraine at sea and on energy infrastructure facilities should begin immediately after the publication of joint Ukrainian-American and American-Russian statements, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"They believe that after the American side officially comes out with a statement, there may be a start of decisions already implemented in this document. There is no faith in the Russians here, but I believe that we will be constructive. If this is so, and now the Minister of Defense will confirm this to me over the phone, then it means that we will do our job to implement the agreement of the Ukrainian-American meeting," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

According to him, the United States has agreed with Ukraine and the Russian Federation to stop attacks on energy facilities and ensure civilian shipping.

"Everything is connected with energy: we do not hit their energy, they do not hit our energy. I think that there are a million questions, honestly, I think so, there will be a million questions and details, but today it sounds like each side does not use the corresponding weapons on the energy of both sides. That's how it sounds," the president said, answering a journalist's question.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine had given the USA a list of objects at sea that could not be attacked, all of them are civilian.

"As for the sea. We have separately, just in case, handed over all our facilities that cannot be attacked. As for the sea, we are talking about the ceasefire at the sea and free navigation. We are not talking about military targets - they cannot move. We are talking about cargo shipping, which we have, it must move. Free navigation of civilian ships," he said.

At the same time, according to the head of state, the American side believes that a cesefire at sea and free navigation "also indicate that attacks on port infrastructure cannot be carried out." "There will still be many clarifications on these agreements," Zelenskyy said.

