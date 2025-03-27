Ukraine hasn’t yet discussed with USA what they can provide for security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not yet discussed with the United States what they can provide for security guarantees, but important guarantees include, in particular, the total protection of Ukrainian skies and the air fleet, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"What will the United States of America be ready to give? I don't have an answer to this question. Because we haven't discussed this with them yet. It is important to me, I discussed this with Trump, I told him that air defense systems are important to us. But not a one-time solution, but a permanent, operating system of total, completely 100% protection of the Ukrainian skies," Zelenskyy said during a press conference after a meeting of leaders in Paris on issues of support for Ukraine and security in Europe.

The President emphasized that Ukraine needs air defense, which consists of the Patriot air defense systems, NASAMS and others. In addition, the air fleet is a guarantee of security, this was discussed with European colleagues, but so far this issue has not been raised with the United States.