Drone attack on airfield in Russian North Ossetia is special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence – source

The drone attack on an airfield in Russian North Ossetia, which occurred on the night of June 8, was a special operation by the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the source, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

In the city of Mozdok in North Ossetia there is an airfield from which MiG-31K and Tu aircraft with aeroballistic and cruise missiles take off.

