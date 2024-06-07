Facts

15:34 07.06.2024

Zelenskyy on Peace Summit: Putin rejects diplomatic solution by launching full-scale war, choosing attempted genocide of Ukrainians over dialogue with Ukraine. We need world unity to overcome it

2 min read
Zelenskyy on Peace Summit: Putin rejects diplomatic solution by launching full-scale war, choosing attempted genocide of Ukrainians over dialogue with Ukraine. We need world unity to overcome it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to deputies of the French National Assembly on Friday, again called on allies to unite around the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the Peace Summit in order to overcome Putin's aggression; he also said that "more needs to be done" to establish a just peace.

“Practically in one week, we will have our new D-Day – Diplomacy Day. The inaugural Peace Summit, which may become the format that will bring a just end to this war closer,” the President said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that “we have never relied on the power of arms alone. We were always focused on diplomacy.”

“Putin rejected a diplomatic solution by launching a full-scale war and choosing an attempted genocide of Ukrainians over dialogue with Ukraine. That is his choice. And we need the unity of the world to overcome it,” the head of state said.

This is, according to Zelenskyy, “a lot of work, really – a lot of effort that is required from countries on all continents. Not only from Europe.”

The President of Ukraine recalled that more than a hundred states and international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit, " not all those yet on whom the world depends."

“But peace – a just peace – still requires more. And this is not a reproach. This is the way to overcome evil. We must do more today than we did yesterday, so that tomorrow we will be closer to peace than ever before,” the President stated.

Addressing the deputies of the French National Assembly, Zelenskyy also thanked for the support and signing of the security agreement with Ukraine, calling it "the root of the alliance between our countries."

“Thank you for supporting our movement towards EU membership and for understanding that NATO's eastern border cannot have a gap of a gray zone of Ukraine left outside the Alliance. Ukraine is the key to the security of the entire Europe. Without control of Ukraine, Russia will have to become a normal nation-state. And not a colonial empire constantly seeking new prey – whether in Europe, Asia, or Africa,” he summed up.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

18:43 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

18:27 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy, KNDS Board Chairman sign document on creation of subsidiary for military equipment, munitions production in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, KNDS Board Chairman sign document on creation of subsidiary for military equipment, munitions production in Ukraine

14:51 07.06.2024
Battle for Ukraine has the same existential significance for Europe as battles won by previous generations of Europeans – Zelenskyy

Battle for Ukraine has the same existential significance for Europe as battles won by previous generations of Europeans – Zelenskyy

09:58 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy, his wife take part in ceremony celebrating 80th anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

Zelenskyy, his wife take part in ceremony celebrating 80th anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

09:12 06.06.2024
Zelenskyy: We agreed with Emir of Qatar to continue cooperation on bringing Ukrainian children abducted by Russia back to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We agreed with Emir of Qatar to continue cooperation on bringing Ukrainian children abducted by Russia back to Ukraine

18:26 05.06.2024
Zelenskyy congratulates India, his party, National Opposition on winning elections

Zelenskyy congratulates India, his party, National Opposition on winning elections

17:59 05.06.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar, issues of returning Ukrainian children deported by Russia, bilateral cooperation on agenda

Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar, issues of returning Ukrainian children deported by Russia, bilateral cooperation on agenda

18:24 04.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

14:05 03.06.2024
Zelenskyy congratulates Halla Tómasdóttir on victory in presidential elections in Iceland: I look forward to working together to strengthen partnerships, ensure peace

Zelenskyy congratulates Halla Tómasdóttir on victory in presidential elections in Iceland: I look forward to working together to strengthen partnerships, ensure peace

13:58 03.06.2024
Zelenskyy to participate in G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine's key topics include further defense assistance, speeding up F-16, air defense supplies

Zelenskyy to participate in G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine's key topics include further defense assistance, speeding up F-16, air defense supplies

AD

HOT NEWS

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

EU ambassadors again fail to approve decision on starting EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary opposes

All govt agencies tasked with reducing power consumption – Shmyhal

France, its parliamentarians won't make compromise to respect for intl law, Ukraine's territorial integrity – President of National Assembly

LATEST

USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale Russian invasion – Pentagon

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

URCS Emergency Response Units help evacuate residents of Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk region

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

Dialogue on arranging Zelenskyy-Orbán meeting continues – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

Ukrzaliznytsia to abolish some electric train trips, cut frequency of remaining ones due to shortage of electricity

Netherlands to make combat vehicles for Ukraine with Denmark, Patriot missiles with Germany

Govt approves raising another EUR 30 mln from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region – PM

EU ambassadors again fail to approve decision on starting EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary opposes

AD
AD
AD
AD