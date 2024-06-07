Zelenskyy on Peace Summit: Putin rejects diplomatic solution by launching full-scale war, choosing attempted genocide of Ukrainians over dialogue with Ukraine. We need world unity to overcome it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to deputies of the French National Assembly on Friday, again called on allies to unite around the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the Peace Summit in order to overcome Putin's aggression; he also said that "more needs to be done" to establish a just peace.

“Practically in one week, we will have our new D-Day – Diplomacy Day. The inaugural Peace Summit, which may become the format that will bring a just end to this war closer,” the President said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that “we have never relied on the power of arms alone. We were always focused on diplomacy.”

“Putin rejected a diplomatic solution by launching a full-scale war and choosing an attempted genocide of Ukrainians over dialogue with Ukraine. That is his choice. And we need the unity of the world to overcome it,” the head of state said.

This is, according to Zelenskyy, “a lot of work, really – a lot of effort that is required from countries on all continents. Not only from Europe.”

The President of Ukraine recalled that more than a hundred states and international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit, " not all those yet on whom the world depends."

“But peace – a just peace – still requires more. And this is not a reproach. This is the way to overcome evil. We must do more today than we did yesterday, so that tomorrow we will be closer to peace than ever before,” the President stated.

Addressing the deputies of the French National Assembly, Zelenskyy also thanked for the support and signing of the security agreement with Ukraine, calling it "the root of the alliance between our countries."

“Thank you for supporting our movement towards EU membership and for understanding that NATO's eastern border cannot have a gap of a gray zone of Ukraine left outside the Alliance. Ukraine is the key to the security of the entire Europe. Without control of Ukraine, Russia will have to become a normal nation-state. And not a colonial empire constantly seeking new prey – whether in Europe, Asia, or Africa,” he summed up.