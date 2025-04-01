Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:59 01.04.2025

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukrainian and American legal teams are currently working on a minerals agreement with the United States; a NATO issue isn’t and wasn’t present in this document, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As for the new draft of this agreement, which our teams are currently working on - Ukrainian and American - it would be more accurate to say that lawyers are working more now. First of all, details about lawyers, this can be discussed with the team of our ministries, because these are the relevant legal companies, there is a request to them, which of these companies will work. There are several very strong companies. A decision will be made in the coming days in terms of which of these legal companies will work," he told reporters during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

“As for this agreement and the NATO issue, there is not and was not a NATO issue in this agreement,” the president added.

Earlier, CNN reported that US President Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian side allegedly demands NATO membership in exchange for signing an agreement on mineral resources.

