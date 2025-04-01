Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

On Friday, April 4, a meeting of the military teams of those countries that will be ready to deploy a contingent in Ukraine will take place, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As for the issue of the contingent, we will have a meeting on Friday, there will be a meeting of our military teams, several countries, a narrow circle of countries, those that will be ready to deploy a contingent in one form or another," Zelenskyy told reporters during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

As reported, on March 28, Zelenskyy announced that in about a week, Ukraine will hold a meeting in a narrow circle of representatives of the General Staffs of the main countries that are 100% ready to provide a contingent, after which there will be a meeting at the level of national security advisors.

"We have urgently agreed, we are giving it a week, to hold a meeting in Ukraine in a narrow circle of representatives of the General Staffs of the main countries that will be 100% ready to prepare for a contingent on the territory of Ukraine. Not all of them will come, we are inviting a narrow circle – France, Britain, Ukraine will definitely be there, this is such a triangle in this matter," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Friday.