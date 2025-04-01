Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:51 01.04.2025

Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

2 min read
Zelenskyy announces Friday meeting with military allies ready for deployment

On Friday, April 4, a meeting of the military teams of those countries that will be ready to deploy a contingent in Ukraine will take place, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As for the issue of the contingent, we will have a meeting on Friday, there will be a meeting of our military teams, several countries, a narrow circle of countries, those that will be ready to deploy a contingent in one form or another," Zelenskyy told reporters during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

As reported, on March 28, Zelenskyy announced that in about a week, Ukraine will hold a meeting in a narrow circle of representatives of the General Staffs of the main countries that are 100% ready to provide a contingent, after which there will be a meeting at the level of national security advisors.

"We have urgently agreed, we are giving it a week, to hold a meeting in Ukraine in a narrow circle of representatives of the General Staffs of the main countries that will be 100% ready to prepare for a contingent on the territory of Ukraine. Not all of them will come, we are inviting a narrow circle – France, Britain, Ukraine will definitely be there, this is such a triangle in this matter," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Friday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #military #contingents

MORE ABOUT

20:59 01.04.2025
NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

09:49 01.04.2025
Zelenskyy talks with Starmer: We arrange meeting of our military reps to prepare contingents

Zelenskyy talks with Starmer: We arrange meeting of our military reps to prepare contingents

09:30 01.04.2025
Ukraine plans diplomatic work for April – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans diplomatic work for April – Zelenskyy

18:44 31.03.2025
Zelenskyy: More than 183,000 crimes related to Russian aggression recorded

Zelenskyy: More than 183,000 crimes related to Russian aggression recorded

16:46 31.03.2025
Zelenskyys couple and foreign delegations honor memory of those killed in Bucha

Zelenskyys couple and foreign delegations honor memory of those killed in Bucha

19:55 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: No info on USA resuming funding for investigation into Russian's crimes against Ukraine

19:49 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

19:46 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

19:20 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy: I wonder who is providing info to MPs regarding minerals agreement

Zelenskyy: I wonder who is providing info to MPs regarding minerals agreement

19:10 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy: We reduce build-up of Russian troops just below Kursk region to prevent attack on Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We reduce build-up of Russian troops just below Kursk region to prevent attack on Sumy region

HOT NEWS

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

Sybiha: Ukraine to never recognize any territories stolen by Russia, to not agree on army limits

LATEST

Japan to transfer vehicles to Ukraine, continue to receive Ukrainian military personnel for treatment

Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Baerbock: The one who wants peace must first return kidnapped Ukrainian children

Curfew duration in Kherson, its region reduced – authorities

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

Number of front clashes in March decreased by quarter compared to February, but number of shellings significantly increased

Poroshenko hands over first batch of fiber-optic drones to front

AD
AD
Empire School
AD