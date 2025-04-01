Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:49 01.04.2025

Zelenskyy talks with Starmer: We arrange meeting of our military reps to prepare contingents

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"I thanked him for the support. We coordinated our steps - joint steps, our joint diplomacy and the work of teams to bring peace closer and guarantee security. We are arranging a meeting of our military representatives to prepare contingents," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

He noted that Ukraine appreciates Britain's position on pressure on Russia. "The pressure needs to be strong enough to prevent the Russians from expanding this war," the president stressed.

"Especially now, Moscow is openly mocking the partners' efforts to promote a peaceful agenda: constant new drone strikes, constant brutal shelling. Only through pressure can this be stopped and Russia forced to make peace," Zelenskyy added.

