Eight people injured due to missile attack in Dnipro – Interior Ministry

The number of victims of the morning rocket attack in Dnipro has increased to eight people, including two children, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"Dnipro. Rescuers eliminated the fire that arose as a result of the morning enemy attack. According to preliminary estimates, eight people were injured, with two children among them," the message published on the Telegram channel on Tuesday says.

As a result of the enemy attack, the civilian infrastructure of Dnipro was destroyed, in particular, windows in private houses, high-rise buildings and a hospital were broken. A dozen and a half cars were also damaged.

Earlier, seven people were reported injured in the city.