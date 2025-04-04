Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:14 04.04.2025

Official injured in car explosion in Dnipro dies in hospital, case opened under ‘terrorist act’ article

2 min read
Official injured in car explosion in Dnipro dies in hospital, case opened under ‘terrorist act’ article

 

As a result of a car explosion in the city of Dnipro on Friday morning, the injured official died, the police are considering three versions of the crime, including the activities of Russian special services, a criminal case has been opened under the article "terrorist act."

"To investigate the crime, a joint investigative commission with all law enforcement agencies has been created, which is considering three main versions... A criminal case has been opened on this fact under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act)," the message posted on the National Police website says.

The National Police clarify that the versions include a crime ordered by Russian special services to destabilize the situation in the country, hostile relations between the victim and the probable criminal, and the professional activities of the victim.

"Unfortunately, a few hours after the explosion, the official died in hospital," the message says.

According to the police, the scene of the crime has now been inspected, material evidence has been collected, and a range of investigative and operational measures are being carried out to clarify all the circumstances of the crime and solve it.

As reported, an official and his wife were injured in a car explosion on Friday morning in the city of Dnipro. The report of the explosion was received by law enforcement agencies today at about 07:40. The driver of the car - a local official - and his wife were injured.

The agency's source in law enforcement agencies reported that the head of the Left Bank city administration of the city of Dnipro, Yuriy Fedko, was injured.

Tags: #terrorist_attack #dnipro

