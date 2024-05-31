Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

The farewell ceremony for Director General of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko has been held at Baikove cemetery in Kyiv on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by his relatives, colleagues, friends, former and current politicians.

As reported, Oleksandr Martynenko passed away on Tuesday, May 28, at the age of 64.

Since 2003, he had been the director general and ultimate beneficiary of Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

From 2001 to 2003, Oleksandr Martynenko served as the Secretary of the Council on Information Policy within the President of Ukraine and as a member of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting.

He was a Honored Journalist of Ukraine, holder of the Order of Merit, 3rd class, and the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 5th class.