Ukraine’s army destroys almost 1,400 enemy artillery systems in May – Syrsky

Photo: t.me/osirskiy

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively destroying enemy weapons at the front, in May alone 1,391 units of the occupiers' artillery systems were hit, reported the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

"We are destroying enemy artillery. In May alone, almost 1,400 artillery systems of the occupiers were hit [1,391 units]," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Syrsky, since the beginning of the year the enemy has lost more than 7,000 different artillery systems - 7,218 units to be precise.