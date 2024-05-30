Facts

11:46 30.05.2024

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Michael's Square will be organized by bus

(Updated)

The farewell ceremony for the founder and general director of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, will take place on May 31 at the Baikove cemetery in Kyiv at 11.00. The location of the ceremony is the crematorium of the Baikove cemetery.

For those who find it inconvenient to get to the farewell site on their own, a bus transfer from St. Michael's (Mykhailivska) Square is organized. Bus departure time is 10.30.

We clarify that there will be no farewell ceremony directly in St. Michael's Cathedral.

As reported, Oleksandr Martynenko died on Tuesday, May 28, at the age of 64.

